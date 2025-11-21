Healthcare expert explains how to stay clean during holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “With this bipolar behavior from the weather, we are seeing a lot of sinus issues,” said Amy Bogue, President of Allegro Family Clinic. “We have had a little bit of flu, but then it backed down because it got warm, and just as I expected, we were going to start to see that ramp up of flu, covid, and sinus.”

President of Allegro Family Clinic Amy Bogue said, her clinic has seen an influx of viruses recently, and with the holidays right around the corner, it could put you at risk of catching a bug.

“Naturally, with the gathering of families, there are more hugs and togetherness, and we tend to spread germs easier,” said Bogue. “We need to use precautions and wash our hands and stay diligent and know your signs and symptoms, so that you do not get other people sick. ”

While you’re eating turkey, and other holiday favorite foods, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to stay clean.

“Just being spatial awareness to when you get all together,” said Bogue. “If you have been sneezing, you may not want to sit at the kids’ table and be all close together. Even proper sneezing matters, sneezing into your elbow is much kinder than sneezing into the air and risks getting those germs in the food.”

It’s not just the gatherings that pose a problem. Getting there has its risks, too.

“When you are traveling and filling up the car at the gas station, think about how many people’s hands are touching that pump,” said Bogue. “Simple things like washing your hands after you go fill up with gas and washing your hands before you eat your meal, those are some ways you can prevent germs from transferring.”

Bogue also said, wearing a mask is another way to keep your germs from spreading to others, and don’t forget the hand sanitizer after shopping or filling up the gas tank.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X