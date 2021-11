Healthy COVID-19 trend in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi is making some positive trends In the fight against COVID-19. The state is nearing 1.4 million people fully vaccinated. There have been 1,944 new cases and 72 deaths reported since October 26th. Covid hospitalizations (331 compared to 189) and patients in ICU (119 compared to 65) have been cut in half since October 12th.