Heat Alerts For Monday & Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The heat from this past weekend continues to build into this week as a Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Watch is in effect today through late Tuesday due Heat Index values close to 110 degrees!

TODAY: Another day with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures as highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. Factoring in the humidity, feel like temperatures will reach close to 110! Make sure to stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors to help cool off.

TONIGHT: Despite clear and calm conditions temperatures will only cool down into the mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Much of the same as Monday with temperatures slightly hotter as highs should reach close to 98! Although confidence remains for a mainly dry day, a stray storm is possible mainly for areas to the southeast towards the late afternoon/evening hours.