Heat alerts return, rain chances remain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we enter the second half of the week, the heat stress concerns have returned along with some rain/storm chances.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Wednesday night should be another calm night for us after some earlier showers. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will be a warm and humid night. Thursday we have heat advisories in place for the southern part of our region, and this is for heat index temperatures nearing 102 tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. With the increased humidity, there is a chance of some pop up showers and storms Thursday afternoon, and those should die off as we loose peak heating for the day later in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s, making for a rather uncomfortable and sticky night.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: To cap off the week, Friday will be similar to Thursday, with concerning heat index temperatures and an afternoon rain/storm chance. That said, the rain chance looks better Friday than Thursday. It will be one of those days where the rain makes it feel more humid, rather than cooling us off. Additionally, the SPC has given the northern part of our region a 1/5 severe risk for storms containing gusty winds. Lows will be in the mid 70s and the nighttime hours should be nice and quiet, albeit muggy. Saturday will once again be in the mid to upper 90s, and there is a chance for storms as a front passes through the area. There is still plenty of time for this to change, but it looks like strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, so keep an eye out for updates. The most likely scenario would be a line of storms with gusty winds.