Heat alerts stick around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While many are off work Thursday to celebrate Independence Day, the heat and humidity are not taking the day off. Heat alerts maintain through the 4th. Rain chance remains possible over the next several days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Relatively calm conditions tonight, a few extra clouds are likely. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s. Not much relief from the heat.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Heat advisories are in place from 10A-8P across the viewing area. High temperatures will be continuing in the middle 90s, heat indices making it feel like 100-105. Many of us will be outdoors for an extended period of time, remember your heat safety tips. Lots of water, sunscreen it up, take breaks indoors if you start feeling off, check on elderly neighbors and pets. A few isolated to scattered afternoon showers are possible. Should clear out for evening fireworks. Not much cooler through the night, again dropping into the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: An approaching cold front will pick up the rain chance to finish off the week. A heavier chance of showers and storms are likely on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows still warm, in the low to middle 70s.