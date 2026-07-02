Heat and Rain Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat weather continues today and tomorrow bringing rain with it.

TODAY – Today will be another hot day with temps warming into the mid to upper 90’s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory goes into effect for the majority of the viewing area starting at 10 a.m. today and lasting throughout tomorrow. The heat index can reach near 110 this afternoon even with isolated storms. Some storms moving through this afternoon have the chance to be more on the severe side containing damaging winds.

TOMORROW – Friday will be even warmer with temps closer to the upper 90’s and another Heat Advisory all day until 8 p.m. that night. The afternoon will be slightly rainier than today, but still not expecting widespread rain for the entire area.

THIS WEEKEND – 4th of July weekend is going to be hot and a little rainy. The mid to upper 90’s will continue into the weekend with a chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon. By the evening though, most of the rain will be cleared up just in time for fireworks.