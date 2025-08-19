Heat Continues, Relief Next Week?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot weather continues for the next couple days before storm coverage increases dropping temps a touch. Some real relief could soon be on the way!

TODAY: Heat advisory in place for our entire area. Highs in the upper 90s, with some places pushing 100, and a heat index over 105. A few storms/showers this afternoon, but most of us stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances go down after the sun sets. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s, a warm & muggy night again.

TOMORROW: Similar, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but a greater chance of storms as a front moves through. Could see a strong storm in the afternoon as that happens.

AHEAD: We are expected to have a nice cool down all over the eastern US next week, with good odds of being below average in temperatures! Could be some very nice, cool mornings ahead but a taste of fall here isn’t a guarantee yet! Cautiously optimistic of a few days next week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s with MUCH less humidity!