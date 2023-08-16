Heat is making a quick return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be quickly heating back up into the 90s. A mostly clear sky will also be transitioning back to partly cloudy.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another really great night tonight with mild conditions. Temperatures will continue dropping through the evening. Overnight lows tonight will be back in the middle 60s. Humidity will be staying lighter again too.

THURSDAY: Back in the lower 90s! The heat is quickly returning to northern Mississippi. Sky conditions will be staying clear though for at least one more day, thanks to help from the high pressure system to our N/NW. With clearer conditions during the day, temperatures will be expected to drop into the upper 60s Thursday night/Friday morning.

FRIDAY: What’s a few more degrees? End of the week high temps are expected to be back in the middle 90s! Cloud coverage will be moving back in from the North, making the sky partly cloudy for our Friday. Heavier cloud coverage will be trapping some of the heat in, only dropping low temps into the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Staying hot, with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Cloud coverage will be remaining partly cloudy too. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s.