Heat levels back off slightly by mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more steamy hot day Tuesday before heat levels back off somewhat into mid-week. Rain chances will continue as well.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms end before midnight, leaving a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Expect another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the lower 90s. Scattered downpours and a few storms are likely in the afternoon, typical of a “normal” summer day. Some could linger into the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: With a mostly cloudy sky and occasional showers sticking around, highs may hold closer to 80 degrees – a welcome relief from the recent intense heat!

END OF WEEK: Rain coverage looks to stay spotty with usual mid-May heat w/highs in the middle 80s. A stronger front may bring more widespread rain & storms late Friday into early Saturday.