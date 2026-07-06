Heat maintains this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer-time pattern will continue this week. Hot afternoon highs with isolated chances for rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Passing clouds will be possible through the overnight hours.

TUESDAY: Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. Passing clouds and plenty of sun in our sky. There will be isolated chances for some pop-up storms. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Nothing changes from Tuesday. High temps in the low to middle 90s. Isolated storm chances with passing clouds. Lows maintain in the middle 70s.