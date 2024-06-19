Heat not leaving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot conditions sticking around for the next several days! Clouds will clear and then rebuild by the end of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight clearing is expected overnight but several clouds will maintain towards tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

THU/FRI: A few clouds are going to continue throughout the day Thursday. Expect a trend toward a mostly sunny sky for the end of the week. Hotter air returns as well, with highs inching into the middle 90s both days. Overnight lows will continue in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Continuing the rise in temperatures for the weekend, as well as an increase in humidity. Expect a good deal of sun Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Extra clouds & additional humidity Sunday may create a small rain chance, but the main focus will be the temps in the upper 90s and heat indices potentially at or above 105°. Dangerously hot, take care of yourselves!

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is now the official FIRST named storm of the 2024 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Alberto. It sits just off the eastern coast of Central America. As of 4PM CDT, Alberto has sustained winds at 40MPH with gusts at 50MPH. It is moving to the WSW at 9MPH, with a pressure of 995mb. Flooding is already occurring across the Gulf coasts, especially in Texas…some all the way in Alabama.