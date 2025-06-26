Heat stays into weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Trends keep on trending, very much stuck in a pattern. Not a whole lot changing across NE MS.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Extra moisture keeps us muggy tonight and humidity levels high. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: More of the same forecast. Hot high temperatures in the lower 90s. Plenty of sun, passing clouds and a few pop-up showers and storms will continue through the end of our week.

WEEKEND: IF you have been outdoors any day this week, don’t expect much change into the weekend. Hot, humid, and potentially a bit of rain in the afternoon to evening.