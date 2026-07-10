Heat sticks around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot temperatures and rain chances are sticking around as we head into the weekend.

FRIDAY: A hot summer day! Temperatures will climb into the mid-90’s by the afternoon, with heat index values near 105 expected during the hottest part of the day. Be sure to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat illness. A few spotty showers are possible today, but we’ll be dry most of the day.

SATURDAY: Rain and storm chances increase starting tomorrow. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon-evening, mainly for areas along and north of HWY 82. Our far northern counties are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk, with our central counties in a Level 1 out of 5. The main concern will be damaging winds in any stronger storms that develop. High temperatures will again be in the mid-90’s.

SUNDAY: Similar to Saturday, with highs in the low-90’s and storms sticking around. Our entire area is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with damaging winds being the main concern once again. Storms will begin to move into our area in the afternoon, exiting the corner by the evening hours.