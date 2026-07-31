Students safe after accident involving an East Webster school bus

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and a bus driver from East Webster High School are safe after an accident involving the bus.

According to Troop G Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Clay Flake the four vehicle accident happened on Highway 15 in Webster County just north of Maben.

He says there were approximately 35 students on board the bus and there were no injuries to the children.

But, there was a minor injuries to a passenger in another vehicle.

According to the East Webster High Shool Facebook Page all students are safe and okay.

The school stated that after being cleared by MHP the route continued.

The school appreciates the concerns of parents and community members and the fast response from first responders.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

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