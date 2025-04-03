Heavy metal icons provide grants to ICC students

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation gives scholarships to students nationwide

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – 18-year-old Rudy Hernandez is paying for his education at ICC out of his own pocket, but he is getting some help from an unlikely source.

Heavy metal hall of famers Metallica established a foundation called “All Within My Hands” to provide grants to support workforce education programs and help students.

Hernandez is studying HVAC repair and maintenance. He is one of 84 ICC students to get the $500 grant.

“It will help me a lot. Financially, better. Being able to pay for more stuff. More affordable,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was told about the grant by Dylan Baldwin, who is Dean of Career Education at ICC. Baldwin said this is the second year ICC students have been eligible for the grants. It covers a lot of students.

“Any skilled trades. Career education, welding, robotics, nursing, physical therapy. Like that,” Baldwin said.

And even with low tuition and course fees, Baldwin said the $500 scholarship can help with a wide range of expenses.

“It can help with tuition. If they have it paid, they can use it for gas money, tools, whatever they need to be successful in the program,” Baldwin said.

Hernandez said he favors country music, but he definitely appreciates the grant from the heavy metal giants.

“I thank them a lot for what they are doing. For people like me and others out there, it is amazing,” Hernandez said.

Students who haven’t received an All Within My Hands grant are eligible for the next round. Those applications will be sent out soon.

The All Within My Hands Grant is available to students at sixty colleges across all fifty states.

