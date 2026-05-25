Man arrested on burglary charges in Lowndes Co.

PICKENS COUNTY/LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Co-operation across county and state lines helps put a burglary suspect behind bars.

On Sunday, May 24, Pickens County Deputies were called to a burglary on Tabernacle Road in the Western part of the county. The suspect ran into a wooded area near the scene.

Since the search area was close to the state line and Lowndes County, Pickens County alerted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched deputies to help in the search.

Lowndes County deputies made a traffic stop near Lee-Stokes Road and took the burglary suspect, identified as Gerry Scott Dailey, into custody.

Dailey was already wanted in Pickens County for theft and burglary charges. He now faces an additional burglary charge.

He is currently being held without bond.

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