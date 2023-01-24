Heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A powerful system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even severe weather to parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday.

TUESDAY: While the day starts dry with some sunshine, clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will reach the middle 50s before falling quickly into the 40s as rain settles in after sunset.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain with temperatures in the 40s will be likely. While some rumbles will be possible, no severe weather is expected. Winds just off the surface will be very strong, and some of these could translate down to the surface – expect several hours of wind gusts over 35-40 mph between 9p-3a. Scattered power outages are possible.

WEDNESDAY: The rain will move out early Wednesday, leaving a cloudy and breezy day. Temperatures will remain in the 40s, making for quite a dreary afternoon. A few showers could redevelop late in the day, possibly mixing with brief snow across far northern MS.

END OF WEEK: Sunshine gradually returns as highs bounce back into the 50s by Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks quite nice with highs approaching 60 degrees and lots of sunshine. The next system moves in Sunday, and it looks to bring yet again widespread rain to the region.