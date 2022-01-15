Heavy rain arrives Saturday, then snow likely by Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Active weather begins with heavy rain possible tomorrow, then snow likely Saturday night and Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-30s. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Occasional showers after 12pm. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 90%.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain showers until 5am, then occasional rain and snow after 5am. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Snow showers will remain likely Sunday morning across the region. A few locations may receive banding of snow and can increase totals, but it is too early to lock down those locations. Stay tuned for additional updates. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s, then temperatures will moderate through the middle of the week ahead of our next system. We may see a few more thunderstorms with the next system, but severe weather doesn’t appear likely with this system.