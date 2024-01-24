Heavy rain likely Wednesday into Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Several rounds of steady rain will soak Mississippi over the next couple of days. One final system Saturday morning should dry us out for several days.

WEDNESDAY: Rain is likely through the day and night, becoming heavy at times with a few occasional rumbles. Temperatures will sit steadily in the middle 60s much of the day.

THURSDAY: More steady rain is expected, though the heaviest rain may set up closer to the coast. Rain should begin to taper late Thursday into Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Another batch of rain may skirt across parts of the Gulf Coast, though it’s unclear how far north this rain will extend into central Mississippi or Alabama. Regardless, we expect another cloudy & mild day w/temps in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday kicks off the weekend with one last rain chance in the morning hours. Thankfully, the more widespread rain and storm chances should set up east of the region over parts of Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas Saturday afternoon. Clouds linger Sunday as highs drop back into the lower 50s.