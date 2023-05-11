Heavy rain, storms possible again Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Elevated rain chances continue Thursday evening and possibly into Friday. Less rain coverage is expected into Mother’s Day weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the 80s with spotty rain through the day. A batch of heavier showers and storms is expected to move in after 4 PM across the region. A few locally stronger storms with gusty wind and hail are possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: While most storms will generally fizzle after sunset, areas of heavy rain could persist throughout the night. Where the rain remains heaviest and steadiest, some flooding risk could develop. Rain totals have potential to exceed 2″ in some areas.

FRIDAY: Areas of heavy rain are possible early in the day, but pinpointing where remains a bit uncertain. However, the general idea is for rain chances to decrease through the day as highs stay in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND: The early May heat returns! Expect highs to bounce back into the upper 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees Sunday. Just a couple of showers are possible Saturday, but there’s a slightly better chance of afternoon storms Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll keep the traditional “summer” forecast going for the first few days. There’s hope of a front moving through Wednesday, which would usher in less humid air for the end of the week.