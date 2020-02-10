Heavy rainfall raises flooding concerns in Clay County

The Clay County EMA Director says they'll be monitoring the Tombigbee River along the Tibbee Creek and other small creeks throughout the county.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County emergency officials are keeping watch of areas that can possibly flood during the week.

The Clay County EMA Director said they'll be monitoring the Tombigbee River along the Tibbee Creek and other small creeks throughout the county.

If an area happens to flood, the American Red Cross and Department of Human Services will have a shelter ready to open for residents that have to evacuate.

Emergency officials said the main focus right now is keeping roadways clear of debris.

“Public works for the city has been clearing drains and things in that nature. The board of supervisors and the road crews have been checking the ditches and things like that so in case we do have roads that need to be closed, they can go out and close them,” said EMA Director Torrey Williams.

Williams said if there is an evacuation in Clay County, a shelter will be announced immediately.