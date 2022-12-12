Heavy showers and storms expected

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While today was overcast, it was calm. Ingredients for tomorrow are getting ready to gear up for heavy showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to be continuing through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are going to drop into the low to middle 50s.

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will start off with heavy cloud coverage and only a few isolated areas of showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Once the evening rolls around and the newest system moves in, heavy rain showers and storms are expected to start up and keep rolling through Wednesday overnight. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are in the middle 60s, with overnight low temperatures dropping each night with the cold air trailing in behind.

END OF THE WEEK: The rain will clear out throughout Thursday morning. The heavy cloud coverage will follow right behind. Sky conditions will become a whole lot clearer. Temperatures will also become quite a bit cooler. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 50s, with low temperatures dropping into the low to middle 30s! Is winter finally making its appearance to stay through Christmas?