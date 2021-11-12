COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Business owner and community advocate Helen Karriem will be the Grand Marshall for the Columbus Christmas parade.

Ms. Helen, as she is known around Columbus, owns Helen’s Kitchen. She serves a loyal clientele. And, she serves many people in the community who find themselves in need of a little extra help. Helen’s Kitchen provided meals for people who lost homes in the tornado. She hosts Thanksgiving meals and lunches on Mother’s Day.

In May, the city dedicated the street in front of the restaurant to Ms. Helen.

The Columbus Christmas parade will be held Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 p.m. WCBI’s Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler, Courtney Robb, and Stephanie Poole will also ride in the Christmas parade.