Help coming for families in Clay County affected by EF-1 tornado

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help is coming for Clay County families affected by last week’s EF-1 tornado.

Clay County was one of 16 Mississippi counties impacted by a tornado outbreak last Tuesday. The county also reported at least one injury.

The Clay County Emergency Management Agency is now taking applications for help with the unmet needs of those who suffered damages related to the storm.

To find out if you qualify or to begin the application process, call the West Point Clay County EMA office at 662- 295- 3103 or fill out the pre-application on the agency’s Facebook page.