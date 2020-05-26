Helping Hands Offering Financial Relief To Individuals Impacted By COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Helping Hands in Columbus is doing its part to help individuals who’ve fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus.

The agency is offering financial relief to those in need.

Executive Director Nancy Guerry said they’re helping people pay their rent, mortgage, and utilities, along with providing meals through their food pantry.

Guerry said they’ve always provided this type of help.

However, due to COVID-19 they’re seeing more people needing assistance.

“The difference now is the people that we are seeing come through our doors have never had to ask for help before,” said Guerry. “They’ve always had a job, they’ve always been able to pay their own bills, and through no fault of their own, the jobs have either ended, their hours have been cut way back and they find themselves not quite able to stretch that unemployment check as far as they need to, or they’re just realizing they’re not going to be able to make it month to month like they’ve always been able to do.”

If you need help, call Helping Hands first and talk with an employee.

Their number is 662-328-8301.