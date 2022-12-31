Here comes the sun… and storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – New Year’s Day looks to be nice, rain and storms to follow!



NEW YEAR’S EVE: With heavy moisture still in place, patchy drizzle and isolated showers will likely linger through lunchtime. The sun will be playing hide’n seek with us today, allowing some places to warm more than others. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be dry but low clouds and fog will stick around.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Expect some clearing with temperatures peaking in the low 70s, starting the year off bright!

MONDAY/TUESDAY: More rain and storms? Yes. An upper level low will propagate east bringing widespread rain and storms to our area Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe and we are continually monitoring the potential. Flash flooding is also a concern due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. We’ll iron out all of the details in the coming days!

Happy New Year, everyone!