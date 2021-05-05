Hernandez sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man convicted of killing another man in Pickens County in 2019 has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Zocimo Hernandez pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Herman Diaz Diego.

- Advertisement -

Hernandez was sentenced by Pickens County Circuit Court Judge Samuel Junkin at a

hearing in Carrollton on Monday.

Attorneys said an argument broke out between the two men after Diego said that Hernandez placed a voodoo curse on him.

Sheriff David Abston said Diego was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound on County Road 2 in April of 2019.

Herman was living in the Carrollton area but worked in the poultry industry in Mississippi.