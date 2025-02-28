Herrington denied bond as new evidence is mentioned in murder case

Herrington will stand trial Oct. 13 for the murder of Jimmie 'Jay' Lee

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI)—The latest information in the case came near the end of Timothy Herrington’s bond hearing.

“What is Jay Lee found with, the bonnet he was last seen leaving his home in, going to Timothy Herrington’s house, and a moving blanket and duct tape,” said Special Prosecutor Gwen Agho. She made the revelation as she was asking Judge Kelly Luther to deny bond for Timothy Herrington.

Judge Luther denied bond for Herrington, who was re-indicted for capital murder and also charged with tampering with evidence on February 7.

Herrington’s attorney, Aafram Sellers, asked the judge to dismiss the tampering with evidence charge, citing the statute of limitations.

“There is clearly new evidence that has to be processed, I think there is a lot of work left to be done, and we will have to do in the next coming months to get ready for a trial whenever that day is set,” Sellers said.

The re-indictment comes after hunters found Lee’s remains in a Carroll County field, February 1. Jimmie Jay Lee was last seen on surveillance video, leaving his on-campus apartment in July 2022. In the video, Lee is wearing the bonnet the prosecutor says was found with his remains.

Herrington was arrested that same month, and indicted on capital murder.

A trial in December ended in a mistrial.

Although there is new evidence, the prosecution will not seek the death penalty for Herrington.

Josephine Williams has been following the case and is a friend of the Lee family. She said they are holding strong with the new developments.

“They need some support, from people they may not know in the town, I come out here and support the family,” Williams said.

Judge Luther said he hopes to decide by next Friday whether to dismiss the tampering with evidence charge. In the meantime, both defense and prosecution are gearing up for a new trial.

Neither Lee’s family, nor Herrington’s family spoke to the press after the bond hearing. A trial date has been set for October 13.

