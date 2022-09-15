High, dry, and hot for the next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: High pressure keeps skies clear and the sun out for the next week, pushing highs into the mid to upper 90s by next Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mid to upper 80s highs are in the queue once again, but thankfully we continue to contend with a lack of moisture. Drier conditions will keep us somewhat more comfortable as we await a nicer low in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Slight warming over the weekend brings our highs into a more consistent upper 80s range, although the dryness and lack of rain remains. Lows touch the upper 60s.