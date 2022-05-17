High pressure makes for a summer-like week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We get a glimpse of summer this week, with dry conditions and highs in the 90s! Saturday/Sunday looks to be our next chance for rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Cooler! Low near 59 degrees. Enjoy it while you can! Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Aside from a few passing clouds, abundant sunshine! It’ll be beautiful weather for baseball in Starkville! High near 86 degrees. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Noticeably warmer. Hot, even! Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 90s. High near 92 degrees. Stay cool and protect yourself from the heat!

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be equally as hot, if not hotter. High temps both days will reach the low to mid 90s. Lows each night will only reach the low 70s. Our next chance for rain/storms comes this weekend. Right now, scattered showers and thunderstorms appear possible both days, but the forecast is still a long time away. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 30% and fine tune the forecast this week. Sunday looks much cooler. Have a great night!