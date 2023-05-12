High school vocational students have head start in workforce

McKellar Technology Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Pomp and circumstance are on full display nationwide as students are crossing over from classrooms to careers.

And some vocational students at an area high school have a head start on the skills they’ll need.

Instead of graduating with an undecided goal, some area high schoolers had a plan in mind with a blueprint for the future.

“We want to make sure that students are equipped with the knowledge and career skills that they need to go,” Andrews said.

Dr. Marlon Andrews, Director of McKellar Technology Center in Columbus, said his main goal is to prepare students in the classroom and in life.

Akeim Hargrove said his childhood obsession helped put him on the road to the technical center.

“I have always had a passion for cars since I was little. I used to collect toy cars. I had like a thousand of them. They couldn’t take me to the store without getting one,” Hargrove said.

Akeim will graduate with his certification in Collision Repair and said he had a special guidance counselor.

“I got put in here for a reason by God because I would have never chosen this career for myself,” Hargrove said.

Heaven Owens, who will graduate with her certification in early childhood learning, said she is going a different route than others around her.

“I will definitely be the first one to take off in the teaching career,” Owens said.

Owens also believed the Mckellar Technology Program has given her a sneak peek into the future.

“They’re fun, and you can watch them develop; they come into a classroom and not know much, then they leave out the classroom they know a lot,” Owens said.

Director Andrews said as for his students…

“It’s just the beginning,” Andrews said.

Both seniors will graduate this Saturday from Columbus High School with certification to work in their field, yet they are deciding to further their education to be more competitive in the workforce.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter