HIGHLIGHTS: Louisville and Caledonia basketball face off in district doubleheader

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — The Louisville and Caledonia girls and boys basketball teams squared off in a district doubleheader Friday night.

The Louisville girls powered through to get the 51-45 win over Caledonia. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 12-point lead, but the Cavaliers didn’t relent. Caledonia outscored Louisville 13-8 in the third quarter and pulled the game within two points in the fourth. But ultimately, the reigning 4A champ Wildcats came out on top.

The boys game was another close one, but this time, Caledonia came out on top 71-66. Cavalier forward Mason Godsey led the team in scoring with 20 points and posted a double-double with 13 rebounds. Quez Barker (13 points), Tylen Simpson (11 points) and Ricky Chandler (10 points) all scored in double figures for Caledonia as well.