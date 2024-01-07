HIGHLIGHTS: Saltillo boys basketball downs Potts Camp 77-63

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) — The Saltillo boys basketball team squared off with Potts Camp in the Saltillo Shootout and the Tigers defended their home court.

Saltillo rolled past the Cardinals 77-63 thanks to big games from senior shooting guard Gunner Wesson and senior Cayden Howell.

The Tigers hope this game will carry moment into the final four weeks of the season.

Saltillo improves to 12-6 on the year, next up is a trip to South Panola on Monday, January 8th.