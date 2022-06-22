Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville beginning Thursday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A busy Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville, starting Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing Highway 25 northbound exit onto Highway 82 Friday evening.

It will remain closed until Saturday morning.

MDOT will be doing maintenance on the roadway.

A detour will be set up to allow drivers to enter Highway 82 east by way of Highway 82 west.

Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for MDOT workers.