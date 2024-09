Highway re-opened after trees and debris covered lanes in Florida

DEBRIS PIC1

DEBRIS PIC2

DEBRIS PIC4

FLORIDA (WCBI) – On September 27, Florida highway crews re-opened I-10 between Tallahassee and Lake City.

These image, taken by our own Joey Barnes, shows trees down and debris alongside the highway.

Much of the debris was pushed from the roadway earlier today. Many of Florida’s interstate and state highways were closed for much of the day as crews worked to remove the trees and other debris.

