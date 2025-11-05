Hire qualified professionals for tree evaluation, removal

Homeowners should hire only companies or individuals with the proper training and insurance for tree evaluation and removal. (Photo by Adobe Stock/nd700)

RAYMOND, Miss. (WCBI) – According to an MSU Press Release, drought-stricken trees continue to die across the state, and many homeowners are facing the need for tree evaluation and removal services.

“The record-breaking drought of 2023 and moderate drought of 2024 really did a number on trees all across Mississippi,” said Butch Bailey, a forestry specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

“The pines declined quickly and died right away. But the hardwoods, like oaks and magnolias, are going to decline much more slowly. We will be losing large hardwoods that were actually killed by the 2023 drought for a few years to come,” he said.

When it comes to tree removal and evaluation, homeowners should be careful who they hire for these services. Bailey recommends hiring only properly trained and insured professionals to evaluate and remove trees.

“Any guy with a chainsaw can cut a tree. That’s not what you are paying for,” he said. “You’re paying for a professional to have the education and training, and to carry insurance. That’s not cheap, but it’s cheaper than a tree coming down the wrong way.”

Homeowners who encounter solicitors offering tree work or removal should be cautious.

“Never allow anyone to pressure you into any service,” Bailey said. “You can take their information, but always check around for other options. Your local Extension agent can help advise you about tree health and how to find a reputable, qualified tree service.”

At a minimum, a company or individual should be certified through the International Society of Arboriculture, or ISA, carry insurance and be bonded. Ideally, they should also have the Tree Risk Assessment Qualification, or TRAQ, certification as well, Bailey said.

“Not having TRAQ certification is not a deal-breaker for me. That training gives them further education on how to evaluate potentially hazardous trees,” he said. “As long as they have ISA certification, they should know what they are doing.”

A bond allows a client to file for financial compensation if the project is not finished or damages occur. Insurance also protects clients in case of damage or injuries that happen during the work. The company’s or individual’s insurance ensures clients are not liable financially.

Bailey said it is best to remove dead and otherwise hazardous trees before they can cause damage to structures or injury to people or pets.

“If you have a tree that will very likely fall, hit something or someone and cause damage or injury, you really only have two options: one, let it happen naturally, which is unpredictable and unsafe; or two, let a trained and insured professional cut it,” Bailey said.

Brady Self, an Extension forestry specialist, said dead and unhealthy trees exhibit signs that they need attention.

Dead trees first begin to lose twigs, then branches start to break off along with sloughing of bark.

Symptoms of an unhealthy tree can include dieback in the crown, which is a classic symptom of a problem with the root system. Other signs of unhealthy trees are less foliage than in past years, the presence of various diseases, and changes in bark, including bark that loosens or falls off.

Hazardous trees include trees that are leaning, those with dead branches or dead portions in the crown and those with hollowing of the trunk.

Sometimes it is wise to consult and hire a professional arborist for healthy trees.

“The classic reason for consulting an arborist is for health assessments, but it’s also advisable to use a professional arborist when thinning branches out and removing portions of the crown,” Self said. “Arborists are useful when it comes to preventative care and the application of a variety of pesticides.”

For more information about tree health and finding qualified professionals, contact the local Extension office. The ISA also offers a search tool to help locate professional arborists at https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist.

