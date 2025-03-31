Historical artifact showcase and presentation held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus is steeped in a rich history.

It sits at the intersection of dramatic changes the US has undergone.

That’s one reason why Peter Colasante, the owner of L’efant Gallery in Georgetown, Washington D.C. brought dozens of historic artifacts to the friendly city.

Among them are Lincoln’s death mask and bust, portraits of Ulysses S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Robert E. Lee, and others.

Sunday and Monday at 6:00 pm at The Stephen D. Lee Home, Colasante hosted a presentation and viewing of the artifacts.

Colasante said that these artifacts have an energy about them that can’t be described.

A feeling of the past held inside them that can be felt in their presence.

“I’m the story man behind history,” Colasante said. “And I have many things that may not be from the Columbus area but pertain to it in terms of its history, its age. Each of these things that travels through time at its own frequency has to be rediscovered by each person. And that’s my real job to bring rediscovery.”>

Colasante said the most important thing to him that he brought is the portrait of Grant.

He says this because he believes Grant is an underrated figure as he was adored in his lifetime for his accomplishments and general demeanor; but has fallen into obscurity among other historical US figures.

