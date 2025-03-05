HISTORY: Blue Mountain Christian stamp their ticket to the NAIA Tournament

The eight seeded Toppers received an automatic bid after winning the SSAC conference tournament

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS (WCBI)- For the first time in program history, the Blue Mountain Christian Toppers are dancing in March.

Against all odds, the eighth-seeded team in the SSAC Conference Tournament proved that the regular season can sometimes be an afterthought. It’s tournament time that really counts.

Facing their fourth opponent in four days, the Lady Toppers were looking at the final moments in their season. For some, maybe even the final minutes as a basketball player. In the SSAC Championship game, the Toppers were down nearly the entire way; even down five points going into the final frame. But a 20-9 run saw the overlooked, afterthought, eighth-seeded Toppers prevail in historic fashion, capturing their first championship after defeating the University of Mobile with a final score of 62-53.

“This isn’t how this story ends,” Head Coach Tracy Rice told the team at halftime. “We’ve played too good this week and we’ve come too far for it to end this way.”

The Toppers now await their destination and opponent for the upcoming NAIA Tournament. They will find out their next move Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m.