Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays.

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.

Holliday, who received her undergraduate degree at MUW, is working to bring business to Aberdeen and extend the reach of her nonprofit to help families in Monroe County.

