Home Depot Foundation announces plans to up donation for storm victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More help is coming for storm victims from a home improvement retailer.

The Home Depot Foundation announced Monday morning that it’s increasing its commitment to $400,000 to support communities impacted by the recent tornadoes.

Home Depot initially committed to donating $200,000 after the tornadoes hit the state at the end of March.

So far, Home Depot has provided support to the Wren Fire Department, the Amory School District, and several local nonprofits in the Tupelo area.

Over the past two weeks, the group has partnered with nonprofit organizations in more than 14 cities, building disaster relief kits, distributing food, supporting cleanup efforts, and more.

