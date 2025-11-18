Home left severely damaged after a fire in Oktibbeha Co.

fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home was severely damaged after a fire in Oktibbeha County.

Oktibbeha Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI the incident happened Sunday, November 16, at 5808 South Montgomery Street.

When crews arrived on scene, the house had flames coming from the back bedroom.

The fire was extinguished after a heavy fire loss.

No injuries were reported.

District 5 East, Central Oktibbeha Fire Department, and Starkville Fire Department responded to the fire.

