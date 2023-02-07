Homeless coalition moves forward with proposal to obtain land for shelters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition made a move to find housing for the homeless.

Organization leaders asked the Columbus City Council for land to move forward with a two-acre village site.

The smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society and the Columbus Fire Department’s Station 4.

Several small residential spaces and a cooling or heating shelter would be built on the property.

The city owns the land.

Donations are being collected towards the project and enough has been collected to build six tiny homes.

