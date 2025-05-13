Hoopla service returns to Bryan Public Library, at least for now

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bryan Public Library in West Point had to cut some services, such as the “Hoopla” service, due to a suspension of grant processing from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

This loss had some citizens in West Point concerned.

But right now, there’s a band-aid on the situation, at least for the next few months.

After losing federal grant funding in April, the Bryan Public Library just recently learned that some of the money awarded for this fiscal year will be coming back.

Jayme Evans, the Youth Services Librarian at the Bryan Public Library, is grateful for that. It means services can continue in the short term.

But she said there is still a great deal of uncertainty about the long term.

“That means up until September 30, we do have federal funding,” Evans said. “However, we are now looking at the possibility of not having funding starting October 1.”

Evans said the library knows it may have to fight for this money in the next fiscal year.

At this point, Evans said the Hoopla service has been hit the hardest. Hoopla provides audiobooks, comic books, movies, and streaming for children and for grown-ups.

But the loss of funding could also affect things such as IT services, book purchasing, summer reading programs, and more. It could affect any service the Institute of Museum and Library Services creates grants for.

“There are many things that the federal grants do help provide for the community,” Evans said. “If, come October 1st, there is no IMLS, that means there is no grant funding. That means Hoopla services, IT services, which means there (would be) no funding for that. And that means those programs and services will come to an end. ”

Right now, Evans said the plan is to ask Congress to continue funding libraries, and the library is encouraging citizens to continue contacting their representatives in Congress.

“Tell them how much their library means to them, and tell them that they do want their libraries federally funded,” Evans said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, though.”

Evans said she would like to thank all the patrons who have been a voice for the library in contacting Congress, as their response has been supportive and diligent. She encourages citizens to keep up the pressure.

