Cuts at federal level are being felt at local libraries

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Cuts at the federal level are being felt here at home.

Employees at the Bryan Public Library said the Trump Administration is trying to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and as of March 31, everyone who works there was put on administrative leave.

The IMLS provides grants and fund services the library provides.

Due to a suspension of grant processing from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, some services from your local public library will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

“It really halts basic needs for the library,” said Jayme Evans, Youth Services Librarian at the Bryan Public Library.

The “Hoopla Service” is one of those.

Jayme Evans at the Bryan Public Library said it is currently suspended, and they do not know when it could return.

“We do not know when or if we will be getting those grant monies, so we don’t know when we will be able to offer that service again,” Evans said.

“People really do enjoy it because it gives them three audiobooks a month, and then it gives them a bonus at the end of the month. It also gives them eBooks as well as magazines,” Evans said. “So people who are working and may not have time to come in to grab books can at least know that they have three book services a month. It hinders people who can’t come into the library. Our elderly patrons who maybe just use the audio service, it is easier for them. This is pretty much a hindrance for the community as a whole.”

West Point resident Christine Grabbs is an advocate for children’s literacy. She has her concerns about the library losing Hoopla.

“So many of our citizens rely on funding and grants from the IMLS to get services through Hoopla,” Grabbs said. “They do audio books, comic books, movies, and streaming for children and for grownups in West Point. And I think taking that away from them is just taking away a huge service that the library can offer to people.”

Evans said this could, unfortunately, be just the first of many future cuts.

“The American Library Association, as well as the Mississippi Library Association, are working hard to try to keep libraries open, trying to keep services available for the patrons in their communities. But it is nerve-racking. It’s possible that there are things to come, but we will deal with it as we see it,” Evans said.

Having libraries is especially important in more rural areas like Clay County.

“This will be a thing that states will be dealing with for the foreseeable future. And libraries like us, who don’t have a lot of funding, who do rely on this, are going to be hit worse,” Evans said. “You’re going to start seeing funds where things are not available as fast, things are not being updated, technology-wise, because these are the funds that we use to do that.”

Employees at Bryan Public Library said they are working hard to keep services, and they are urging citizens to contact their representatives and senators.

