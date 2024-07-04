Hot 4th of July with some scattered PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat and humidity continue to bring dangerous heat indices Thursday, but higher rain chances move in Friday.

4TH OF JULY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the middle 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees. Heat advisories and warnings remain in effect. Similar to Wednesday, isolated to scattered showers and storms will form in the peak heating hours (1-7p). Most activity should be done by the time fireworks shows begin.

FRIDAY: As a front approaches from the north, we expect scattered to numerous afternoon showers and storms…though a few could form earlier in the day. Hopefully, some beneficial rain totals can result.

WEEKEND: Not much rain! Any lingering showers Saturday morning will quickly clear out, leaving the rest of the weekend mostly dry. Drier air should move in as well, which should lessen humidity values and bringing more pleasant mornings!

NEXT WEEK: A classic early to mid-July pattern takes shape next week. This means highs in the lower 90s with a 30-40% chance for PM storms. Moisture from Beryl could locally enhance rain, but there’s still a bit of uncertainty with its eventual track.