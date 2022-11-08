Hot again Tuesday, cooler air soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is on tap Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Much colder air returns this weekend.

TUESDAY: More heat and humidity are in store today as highs return to the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Persistent easterly winds will eventually bring drier air late.

WEDNESDAY: The much-anticipated drier air will make for a much more refreshing day! Expect plenty of sun and highs in the lower 70s.

END OF WEEK: Highs stay in the 70s Thursday and Friday as the circulation of Nicole passes east of the Mid-South. A strong front will help steer Nicole east while bringing us the coldest air this season for the weekend.

WEEKEND: Behind Friday’s front, a shock to the system is still in store! Despite sunshine, highs will struggle into the lower 50s both days. Sunday morning brings a high probability freeze to the region, with lows dipping into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: The cold shows no signs of letting up – highs will hover near 50 degrees Monday after starting out again in the 20s.