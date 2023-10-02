Hot and dry start to October

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The warm and dry pattern will continue for most of this week. A true taste of FALL awaits for the weekend!

MONDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

TUE/WED: Hot days & comfortable overnights continue. We’ll see highs nearing 90° with plenty of sun both days.

THU/FRI: Our much-anticipated front is set to move through the region at the end of the week. This front will usher in substantially cooler air, but it won’t offer much rain potential. A few passing showers are possible late Thursday into Friday, but don’t look for widespread rain with this one.

WEEKEND: We expect full sun and actual “football weather” for Saturday. Highs look to stay in the 70s with morning lows down in the 40s!

