Hot and Dry this Weekend, Cooler Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nice this weekend, heat and humidity kick up Monday just in time for another front to sweep across the Twin States.

SATURDAY: A beautiful day to spend outside with the morning low warming from 68 degrees. The air is less humid making the heat more tolerable. We’ll land a daytime high in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies through your Saturday. Cool again tonight with a low temp dropping near 70.

SUNDAY: Similar conditions will carry through Sunday, however we will be a few degrees warmer. With plentiful sunshine, the daytime high will peak near 94 degrees. Overnight lows remain in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Muggy, moist air returns Monday as southerly winds take hold. Heat indexes will exceed 100 in some places with a high temp nearing 95. The Good News: we are expecting another slight cool down beginning on Tuesday. With another slow-moving front on its way, temperatures will drop back down to the mid to upper 80s following the front’s passage. Cooler, drier air is the cure for heat! Along with cooler temperatures, we will also observe increased rain and storm chances through Thursday.

Yay for below average temperatures in August!