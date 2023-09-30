Hot and Dry To Start October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More of the same hot and dry weather to start October. It does look like we’ll get some cooler fall air down the road, though.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Great weather for college football! If you’re out at one of the games, plan on temps to fall into the 70s after sunset, then down into the upper 60s if you’re out late. It’ll feel a bit humid, but not too bad!

SUNDAY: The first day of October sadly won’t feel like fall. It’ll be close to 90° again on Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Bring water if you have outdoor plans!

MONDAY: Low 60s in the morning, then upper 80s and mostly sunny on Monday afternoon.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers are possible on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves in from the west. Some cooler, fall-like air should move in behind this front by next weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s are possible for a couple days, but it’s hard to tell.