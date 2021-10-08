Hot and dry weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Today begins a warming trend that will last through the weekend with highs ultimately reaching the upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with lows in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND: Both days will remain mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper-80s. High temperatures will range 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance moving through the upper Mississippi River Valley may have just enough to produce isolated showers and thunderstorms in our region Monday. Otherwise, expect a dry and unseasonably warm week next week.